RCB Vs RR, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: After A Good Start, Rajasthan Royals Lose Quick Wickets; 50/3 (8)

Rajasthan Royals clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in a tight game with almost no margin for error. Both RR and RCB have won twice and lost once and would be looking to notch up their third win of the league phase. Rajasthan Royals are eager to get back winning ways in Abu Dhabi after their defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in the week. RCB came away with a brilliant Super Over win in their last game against Mumbai Indians in Dubai. A high scoring affair, RCB managed to clinch the humdinger after some superb bowling display from Navdeep Saini. RCB in the last game added leg spinner Adam Zampa to their playing XI and could continue with the same strategy. Their opening batsmen Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal have looked in fine touch and Yuzvendra Chahal and Saini have been in tremendous form with the ball. Virat Kohli has not been scoring and it will be interesting to see the Bangalore captain handles Jofra Archer. Get all the live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of RCB vs RR here. (LIVE SCORECARD| STANDINGS | NEWS)

3:03 PM IST: Steve Smith wins the toss and Rajasthan Royals will bat first.

3:09 PM IST: One change for Rajasthan Royals, with Mahipal Lomror coming in for Ankit Rajpoot. Royal Challengers Bangalore are unchanged.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.

