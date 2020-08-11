August 11, 2020
Corona
Inter Star Romelu Lukaku Sets Europa League Scoring Record

With his strike against Bayer Leverkusen, Romelu Lukaku became the first player to score in nine successive Europa League matches

Omnisport 11 August 2020
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Bayer Leverkusen during their Europa League quarter final match
AP Photo/Martin Meissner
2020-08-11T18:42:39+05:30

Romelu Lukaku scored for a ninth successive Europa League match as Inter took on Bayer Leverkusen on Monday, setting a new record in the competition. (More Football News)

Inter forward Lukaku put Antonio Conte's side 2-0 up 21 minutes into the quarter-final clash in Germany, squeezing a low finish in after holding off Edmond Tapsoba, before Kai Havertz pulled one back for Leverkusen.

READ: Lukaku Deserves Success, But Needs His Inter Team-mates, Says Conte

Having matched a long-standing Alan Shearer record with a strike against Getafe last week, Lukaku is the first player to score in nine straight matches in either the UEFA Cup or the Europa League.

The Belgium international had previously appeared in the competition with Everton in 2014-15, scoring in matches against Dynamo Kiev, Young Boys and Wolfsburg.

Lukaku looked set to have the chance to add to his tally shortly after Havertz's strike, when Daley Sinkgraven was penalised for handball, but the spot-kick was overturned after the referee checked with VAR.

REPORT: Inter 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

In his maiden season in Serie A, former Manchester United striker Lukaku scored 23 league goals for Inter, as they finished second behind Juventus.

