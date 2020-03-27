Indian Shot Putter Navin Chikara Fails Dope Test, Gets Four-Year Ban

March 27, 2020
Navin Chikara, 23, has been banned for use of a prohibited substance and his four-year suspension starts from July 27, 2018, AIU said

27 March 2020
Indian shot putter Navin Chikara was on Friday suspended for four years by global athletics body's (IAAF) Athletics Integrity Unit for failing an out-of-competition dope test in 2018. (More Sports News)

Chikara, 23, has been banned for use of a prohibited substance and his four-year suspension starts from July 27, 2018, AIU said.

"On 27 July 2018, the Athlete was subject to out-of-competition Testing pursuant to the Testing Authority of the National Anti-Doping Agency of India in Patiala," AIU said in a statement.

"On 28 October 2018, the World Anti-Doping Agency accredited laboratory in Montreal, Canada, reported an Adverse Analytical Finding for the presence of GHRP-6 in the Sample."

Chikara had won a silver at the 2018 Federation Cup part from ending a runner-up at the inter-state championships in the same year.

In November, 2018, a provisional suspension was imposed on Chikara, who later waived his right to have the B sample analysed.

In December, 2018, "the Athlete informed the AIU that he accepted the AAF and that he had been unaware that GHRP-6 was a Prohibited Substance ."

On March 12, Chikara admitted to the "Anti-Doping Rule Violations and accepted the consequences proposed by the AIU (including a period of ineligibility of four years) by returning a signed Admission of Anti-Doping Rule Violation and Acceptance of Sanction Form."

