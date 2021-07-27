India at Tokyo Olympics: Complete Results On July 27 - Men's Hockey Team Wins, Lovlina Borgohain In Boxing Quarters

Shooters continued to disappoint at Tokyo Olympics. Day 5 on Tuesday did not go as per script for India at Tokyo 2020. India's young guns like Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar were not good enough to make the medals rounds in the mixed team events at the Asaka Shooting Range. So far, India have a lone silver medal won by Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting on Saturday. Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal took a game off Olympic champion Ma Long of China in a third-round match and bowed out. So did the badminton doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Their second group win was not enough. Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the quarterfinals while the Indian men's hockey team beat Spain in a group match. (MEDAL TALLY | Day 5 HIGHLIGHTS)



Tokyo Olympics: India At Tokyo 2020 - Day 5 (July 27) results at a glance



BADMINTON



Men’s Doubles: Group A - Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy beat Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (GBR) 21-17, 21-19 but did not qualify for the knockouts since they finished third in their group. Only top two qualify (Full report here)



BOXING



Women's welterweight Round of 16: Nadine Apetz (GERMANY) lost to Lovlina Borgohain (IND) 3-2. Lovlina entered quarter-finals. (Full Report here)



HOCKEY



Men: Pool A - India beat Spain 3-0 for their second win. Dragflick expert Rupinder Pal Singh (15th, 51st minutes) and Simranjeet Singh (14th minute) scored for India (Full Report here)



SAILING



Women’s Laser Radial: Nethra Kumanan, Race 5 and 6 - Slipped to 33rd.



Men’s Laser Standard: Vishnu Saravanan, Race 4, 5 and 6 - He climbed up two places to end the day at 22nd place



Note: Top 10 sailors after 10 qualifying races in the two laser classes qualify for the medal round.



Men’s 49er: KC Ganapathy/Varun Thakkar - After Race 1 the duo are 18th among 19 pairs. Top 10 after 12 races make the medal round.



SHOOTING



10m Air Pistol Mixed Team



Manu Bhaker/Saurabh Chaudhary and Yashaswini Singh Deswal/Abhishek Verma failed to qualify for the medal rounds.



10m Air Rifle Mixed Team



Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar/Anjum Moudgil failed to qualify for the medal rounds. (Full Report here)



TABLE TENNIS



Men’s Singles (Round 3): Sharath Kamal lost to Ma Long (CHN) 4-1. (Full Report here)

