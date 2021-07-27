July 27, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Lovlina Borgohain Enters Quarterfinals Of Tokyo Olympics Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain Enters Quarterfinals Of Tokyo Olympics Boxing

Borgohain, the lone Indian boxer in action on the day, prevailed 3-2 over her rival who is 12 years her senior

PTI 27 July 2021, Last Updated at 11:47 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Lovlina Borgohain Enters Quarterfinals Of Tokyo Olympics Boxing
Germany's Nadine Apetz, left, looks for an opening against Lovlina Borgohain, of India, during their welter weight (69kg) preliminary boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/ Frank Franklin II
Lovlina Borgohain Enters Quarterfinals Of Tokyo Olympics Boxing
outlookindia.com
2021-07-27T11:47:24+05:30

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) advanced to the quarterfinals in her debut Olympic appearance, defeating German veteran Nadine Apetz in a closely-fought last-16 stage bout in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

Borgohain, the lone Indian boxer in action on the day, prevailed 3-2 over her rival who is 12 years her senior. Both the boxers were making their Games debut and the Indian became the first from her nine-strong team to make the quarterfinal stage.

The 23-year-old showed great poise in a tense contest to triumph by the thinnest of margins. She claimed all the three rounds on split points.

The 35-year-old Apetz was first German woman to qualify for a boxing event at the Olympics and also a two-time world championship bronze-medallist and a former European champion.

Borgohain is a two-time World and Asian championships bronze-medallist.

The youngster from Assam was the aggressor in the opening round before she changed strategy to play the waiting game.

The strategy worked out just fine despite the German's well-placed jabs often troubling the Indian.

Borgohain relied mostly on her left hooks to keep the slender edge.

Apetz is a pioneering name in German boxing. She is pursuing a PhD in neuroscience, which she put on hold for a year to prepare for the Olympics.

Apetz made the Games cut after reaching the semifinals of the European Qualification Tournament last year.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics: Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's Win Not Enough To Enter Badminton Knock-out

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Lovlina Borgohain Tokyo Japan Other Sports India At Olympic Games Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos