IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav Leaves Steve Smith Swinging His Bat In Anger - WATCH

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav took the decisive wicket in India's must-win second ODI match ahead against Australia at Rajkot on Friday by removing Steve Smith with seemingly innocuous delivery. (More Cricket News)

Former Aussie captain Smith was in control of the chase, but a momentary lapse in concentration in the 38th over ended his stay in the middle. He tried to play a cut shot to a short delivery and ended up chopping it back to the stumps.

Livid with himself, Smith swung the ball as he leaves the field even as India celebrate the big wicket. Smith was two runs away from a deserved century.

Yadav also became the quickest Indian spinner to take 100 ODI wickets.

Smith wicket opened the floodgates, and India wrapped up the Aussies for 304 to register a 36-run win and keep the three-match series alive.

The series decider is scheduled to be played on Sunday (January 19) at Bengaluru.