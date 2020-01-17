January 17, 2020
IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav Leaves Steve Smith Swinging His Bat In Anger - WATCH

Kuldeep Yadav claimed two wickets to help India beat Australia by 36 runs and keep the three-match ODI series alive

Outlook Web Bureau 17 January 2020
Kuldeep Yadav gets the big wicket of Steve Smith.
Screengrabs: BCCI
Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav took the decisive wicket in India's must-win second ODI match ahead against Australia at Rajkot on Friday by removing Steve Smith with seemingly innocuous delivery. (More Cricket News)

Highlights | Scorecard

Former Aussie captain Smith was in control of the chase, but a momentary lapse in concentration in the 38th over ended his stay in the middle. He tried to play a cut shot to a short delivery and ended up chopping it back to the stumps.

Watch it here:

Livid with himself, Smith swung the ball as he leaves the field even as India celebrate the big wicket. Smith was two runs away from a deserved century.

Yadav also became the quickest Indian spinner to take 100 ODI wickets.

Smith wicket opened the floodgates, and India wrapped up the Aussies for 304 to register a 36-run win and keep the three-match series alive.

The series decider is scheduled to be played on Sunday (January 19) at Bengaluru.

IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Manish Pandey Takes A Stunner To Send Dangerous David Warner Back - WATCH

