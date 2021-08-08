August 08, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, First Test, Day 5: IND Sniff Win At Trent Bridge

England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, First Test, Day 5: IND Sniff Win At Trent Bridge

Follow live cricket scores of England vs India, first Test, Day 5 at Trent Bridge. India need 157 to win

Outlook Web Bureau 08 August 2021, Last Updated at 1:40 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, First Test, Day 5: IND Sniff Win At Trent Bridge
Onus will be on Indian top order on Day 5 of the first England vs India Test at Nottingham on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of ENG vs IND here.
AP Photo
England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, First Test, Day 5: IND Sniff Win At Trent Bridge
outlookindia.com
2021-08-08T13:40:45+05:30

This Trent Bridge Test is poised to produce a result and the Indian cricket team is in pole position. In what has been a Test match dominated by the fast bowlers, India's Jasprit Bumrah has swung the game India's way with a devastating spell of fast bowling at Nottingham. With a nine-wicket haul, Bumrah has been sensational and has left it to the batsmen to finish off the job on Sunday. A Test win on the back of Neeraj Chopra's golden finish at Tokyo Olympics will be a tremendous achievement. India start at their overnight score of 52 for one, needing another 157 to take a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series. India's batting will be tested for sure. First innings hero KL Rahul was out cheaply in the second innings but there is enough batting to come and skipper Virat Kohli needs to hit his strides. Follow live cricket scores of England vs India, Day 3 at Trent Bridge. (LIVE SCORECARD | TOKYO OLYMPICS )

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics, Closing Ceremony, Live Streaming: Bajrang Punia To Be India's Flag-bearer - When And Where To Watch

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Jaspreet Bumrah Virat Kohli Joe Root Nottingham England Cricket India vs England India national cricket team England national cricket team live Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos