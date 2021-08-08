England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, First Test, Day 5: IND Sniff Win At Trent Bridge

This Trent Bridge Test is poised to produce a result and the Indian cricket team is in pole position. In what has been a Test match dominated by the fast bowlers, India's Jasprit Bumrah has swung the game India's way with a devastating spell of fast bowling at Nottingham. With a nine-wicket haul, Bumrah has been sensational and has left it to the batsmen to finish off the job on Sunday. A Test win on the back of Neeraj Chopra's golden finish at Tokyo Olympics will be a tremendous achievement. India start at their overnight score of 52 for one, needing another 157 to take a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series. India's batting will be tested for sure. First innings hero KL Rahul was out cheaply in the second innings but there is enough batting to come and skipper Virat Kohli needs to hit his strides. Follow live cricket scores of England vs India, Day 3 at Trent Bridge. (LIVE SCORECARD | TOKYO OLYMPICS )

