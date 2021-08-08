Sunil Gavaskar Leads The Chorus As India Celebrates Neeraj Chopra's Tokyo Olympics Gold - WATCH

As javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won a historic gold medal at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, Sunil Gavaskar erupted into an impromptu song and dance routine, leading a chorus of a jubilant panel of commentators for the ongoing first cricket Test match between England and India.

Chopra, 23, destroyed a star-studded field of 12 athletes with a throw of 87.58m in his very first attempt. His victory gave India its first-ever Olympic medal in athletics.

Soon after the gold medal was confirmed, Gavaskar rose from his seat and sung every Indian's favourite, 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' from the 1967 film 'Upkar'.

In a video shared by the official broadcasters of the Games in India, other members of the commentary panel, including former pacer Ashish Nehra and batsman Ajay Jadeja, were also seen celebrating the win.

How did you react to India's golden moment? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#HumHongeKamyab #Tokyo2020 #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/vg8FmQ2fG9 — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 7, 2021

In another video shared by sports writer Ayaz Memon, Gavaskar is seen with former India tennis player Somdev Devvarman as they salute Chopra's historic feat.

Celebrations for âÂÂÂÂ¦@Neeraj_chopra1âÂÂÂÂ©’s gold medal continued till the wee hours in my room with some stellar guests joining âÂÂÂÂ¦@SomdevDâÂÂÂÂ© in singing the tribute he wrote and composed for India’s Olympics hero pic.twitter.com/MNZWXz1qtb — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced cash rewards for India's medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics with Rs one crore reserved for Chopra.

Silver medallists -- weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya -- will get Rs 50 lakh each, while bronze medallists -- wrestler Bajrang Punia, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and shuttler P V Sindhu -- will get Rs 25 lakh each.

The men's hockey team which won its first Olympic medal in 41 years will get Rs 1.25 crore.

Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League, has also announced Rs one crore for Chopra, besides creating a special jersey with the number '8758' as a mark of respect to the athlete.

