August 11, 2020
Corona
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Caught Without Mask, Argues With Cops

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Caught Without Mask, Argues With Cops

Ravindra Jadeja was driving the car at the time of the incident on Monday night. While he was wearing a mask, his wife Rivaba wasn't, a senior officer said

PTI 11 August 2020
FILE - Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja exchanges rings with Rivaba Solanki at their engagement ceremony at a hotel in Rajkot
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-08-11T15:16:25+05:30

Wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja entered into an argument with a police constable in Gujarat's Rajkot after the latter asked her the reason for not wearing a mask, police said on Tuesday.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

The cricketer was driving the car at the time of the incident on Monday night. While he was wearing a mask, his wife Rivaba wasn't, a senior officer said.

The cricketer's wife had a heated argument with head constable Sonal Gosai when the latter stopped her car at Kisanpara Chowk after noticing that she was not wearing a mask, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoharsinh Jadeja told PTI.

"Our primary investigation has revealed that Rivaba Jadeja was not wearing a mask. While it is a matter of investigation why the issue escalated, we have learnt that both the parties entered into a verbal spat," the DCP said.

Following the argument, Gosai complained of uneasiness and was taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

She was discharged after half an hour and is fine now, the officer said, adding that no FIR has been lodged as yet.

