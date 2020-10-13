Cricket Live Streaming Of Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals - Where To Watch IPL 2020 Live

Delhi Capitals, among the top three teams in IPL 2020, will face Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Wednesday. This is the second time DC and RR will be facing of in the IPL this year, Delhi won the first leg clash by 46 runs. Watch live streaming of DC vs RR online and on live TV. (STANDINGS | SCHEDULE & RESULTS | NEWS)



The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming of the match will start at 7.30 PM IST. Live streaming will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. The match will also be available on Reliance Jio TV. Visit their website for more details.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Star has the global rights for TV and online. Fans can watch DC vs RR live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

Rajasthan Royals have been boosted by the inclusion of Ben Stokes. Although the England all-rounder is yet to find his rhythm -- Stokes scored 5 of 6 balls as an opener -- he certainly brought good luck to Rajasthan Royals as they defeated David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in a stunning chase engineered by lower order batsmen Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag.

That win against SRH after four consecutive defeats will give RR a lot of belief. Although Delhi Capitals have been one of the best teams in IPL 2020 in terms of balance and capability, RR will surely back themselves to grab two crucial points. Can Ben Stokes give Steve Smith's Royals the Midas touch?

