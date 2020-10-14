October 14, 2020
Corona
IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary: Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals In Dubai

It is revenge time for Rajasthan Royals. Having lost against Delhi Capitals in Round 1 of IPL 2020, can RR strike back in Dubai? Follow live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of DC vs RR here

Outlook Web Bureau 14 October 2020
Revenge time for Rajasthan Royals
2020-10-14T16:57:29+05:30

Nothing short of a victory will suffice for Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Wednesday. Struggling for form and good results, RR clash with Delhi Capitals knowing full well that a defeat will push them to the exit queue. This is the second half of IPL 2020 and the teams in the lower half will be pushing themselves hard but the top teams can't take things for granted. Delhi Capitals will be on their guard after suffering a five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in their last match. Rajasthan Royals pulled off a coup against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game after a now familiar top order failure. Rahul Tewatia and Riyal Parag's stunning partnership handed RR a five-wicket win but more than anything else, the Royals won a large slice of confidence. RR will hope Ben Stokes comes good. Steve Smith made him open the RR innings against SRH but the ploy did not work out. Stokes scored five off six balls. Get live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of DC vs RR here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TALLY | NEWS)

