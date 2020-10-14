IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals: RR Seek Ben Stokes Magic In Dubai

October 14, 2020
It's a must-win game for Rajasthan Royals in Dubai tonight. Can Delhi Capitals stave off the RR challenge? Follow live cricket scores and ball by ball commentary of DC vs RR here

Shreyas Iyer and Steve Smith
IPL's history has examples of many teams rising from the ashes. Rajasthan Royals, currently third in the points table, have the potential to turn things around after four consecutive defeats in IPL 2020. RR pulled off a sensational come-from-behind win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match but Steve Smith's team will be better off if they don't face such uncertain times at a stage of the tournament when the error margin has reduced considerably. That means Ben Stokes, Smith, Jos Buttler will have to produce the goods with the bat along the talented Indians like Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag. Although they lost their last match against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals are one of the most capable teams in IPL 2020. DC are a very all-round side with good batting and very effective bowling. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been a standout performer and Stokes needs to match that if RR have to run Delhi close. Wednesday's match will also see the tournament's two best pacers -- Kagiso Rabada (DC) and Jofra Archer (RR) -- going head to head. DC had beaten RR by 46 runs in the first leg game. Follow live cricket scores of DC vs RR here.  (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TALLY | NEWS)

