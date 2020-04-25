Coronavirus: Ajax Denied Eredivisie Title As Season Ends Without Promotion

AFC Ajax has been denied the Eredivisie (Netherlands domestic competition) title despite the final standings being recognised as final.

The Eredivisie on Friday decided to end the league's season following an announcement from Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte that all matches in the country are forbidden till September this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Goal.com reported.

The decision to finalise the table was made after the UEFA asked the Dutch federation to maintain the current standings.

Ajax was on the top of the table in the league standings, but the side has not been awarded the title.

Ajax will now head straight to the last round of Champions League qualification despite being levelled on points with AZ Alkmaar, who will enter the second round of qualifiers.

The Dutch football federation has also opted to not promote or relegate any teams based on this season's results.

The KNVB (Netherlands Football Federation) opted to go in for a club vote and it was decided that there was no option to increase the league to 20 teams.

As a result of this decision, ADO Den Haag and RKC Waalwijk will remain in the Eredivisie (Netherlands domestic football competition) next season while Cambuur and De Graafschap will remain in the second division despite being on course for promotion to the Eredivisie.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt.

All major football leagues like Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga have been suspended indefinitely.