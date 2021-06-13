Copa America, Brazil Vs Venezuela, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Opening Match

Copa America 2021 starts tonight with hosts and defending champions Brazil up against Venezuala in the lung opener in Brasilia. (More Football News)

Brazil are starting Lucas Paqueta up front instead of the experienced Roberto Firmino, coach Tite said on the eve of the match. Goalkeeper Alisson is also replacing Ederson, and left back Renan Lodi is in for Alex Sandro to face an adversary that has been ravaged by COVID-19 in the latest 24 hours.

Tite added that he's starting Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison and Neymar as forwards — all three can play on the wings and as target men. Paqueta is expected to play as a midfielder. All in all, still a mighty side.

Venezuela summoned 15 new players at the last minute after eight tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a day before the match. Coach Jose Peseiro said he has no idea who will play. Another three members of the coaching staff were also infected. None were named.

The tournament, which originally scheduled to take place from 12 June to 12 July 2020 in Argentina and Colombia as the 2020 Copa America, is divided into two groups of five teams.

Group A includes Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay. Brazil are in Group B with Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru. The four best of each group advance to the knockout stage.

The tournament usually features 12 teams, with two guest nations from North America or Asia invited. Australia and Qatar were set to take part this year, but both countries later withdrew.

Head-to-head: Brazil lead the head-to-head record, 22-2, with three drawn matches.

Match and telecast details:

Match: Copa America 2021, Group B match between Brazil and Venezuela.

Date: June 14 (Monday)

Time: 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Mane Garrincha Stadium, Brasilia, Brazil

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV

Squads:

Brazil: Goalkeepers -- Alisson, Ederson, Weverton; Defenders -- Emerson, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Renan Lodi, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Felipe; Midfielders -- Casemiro, Douglas Luiz, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta; Forwards -- Everton, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Barbosa, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior.

Venezuala (Original): Goalkeepers -- Joel Graterol, Rafael Romo, Wuilker Farinez; Defenders -- Roberto Rosales, Jhon Chancellor, Mikel Villanueva, Nahuel Ferraresi, Luis Mago, Yohan Cumana, Alexander Gonsalez, Ronald Hernandez, Adrian Martinez; Midfielders -- Junior Moreno, Cristian Casseres Jr, Tomas Rincon, Romulo Otero, Jefferson Savarino, Jose Martinez, Edson Castillo, Bernaldo Manzano, Yangel Herrera, Richard Celis, Jhon Murrilo, Yeferson Soteldo; Forwards -- Jhonder Cadiz, Sergio Cordova, Josef Martinez, Fernando Aristeguieta.

