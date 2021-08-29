August 29, 2021
Bhavinaben Patel, Tokyo Paralympics Silver Medallist, To Get Rs 3 Cr Reward From Gujarat Government

Bhavinaben Patel on Sunday (August 29) became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics

PTI 29 August 2021, Last Updated at 1:34 pm
Bhavinaben Patel was diagnosed with polio when she was 12-month-old.
Courtesy: IPC
The Gujarat government on Sunday announced a Rs 3 crore reward for paddler Bhavinaben Patel for her historic silver medal win at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. (More Sports News)

Patel, who hails from Sundhiya village in Gujarat's Mehsana district, on Sunday went down 0-3 to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou to win the silver medal in her maiden Paralympic Games.

"Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has congratulated Bhavina Patel, daughter of Mehsana district of Gujarat, for making the country proud by her outstanding achievements in table tennis at the Paralympic Games," the Chief Minister's Office said in a note.

It said the CM has announced an award of Rs 3 crore as an incentive to Patel under the state government's 'Divyang Khel Pratibha Protsahan Puraskar Yojana' for making Gujarat and India proud at the global level with her sports skills.

Patel, who was diagnosed with polio when she was 12-month-old, had defeated world no 3 Miao Zhang of China 7-11 11-7 11-4 9-11 11-8 in the semi-final showdown on Saturday.

