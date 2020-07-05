July 05, 2020
Poshan
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Named As One Of ATK-Mohun Bagan Directors

At the time of registration, the 'ATK-Mohun Bagan Private Limited' presented only five members and Sourav Ganguly was not one of the them

Sourav Ganguly
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been named as one of the directors of the merged Indian Super League franchise ATK-Mohun Bagan ahead of the upcoming season. (More Sports News)

Led by chairman Sanjiv Goenka, who has acquired a majority 80 per cent stake in the century-old Mohun Bagan club, the Board will meet on July 10 to finalise the club's name, jersey and logo.

Confirming the development, team co-owner and one of the directors Utsav Parekh told PTI: "Ganguly is one of the team co-owners and is 100 per cent eligible to become a director. We will meet on July 10 for the first time to finalise our name, jersey and logo."

At the time of registration with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs last month, the 'ATK-Mohun Bagan Private Limited' presented five members -- ATK co-owner Utsav Parekh, Mohun Bagan duo of Srinjoy Bose and Debashish Dutta, and two other members -- Gautam Ray and Sanjeev Mehra.

"It was just a formality, a paperwork to start the venture officially. Even (team principal owner) Goenka was not part of the Board then. We have inducted him along with Ganguly," Parekh said on Sunday.

Before the merger, ATK had won the ISL title thrice while Mohun Bagan had lifted I-League trophy twice.

