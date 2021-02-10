Australian Open: 2014 Champion Stan Wawrinka Exits After Marathon Loss To Marton Fucsovics

Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka exited in the second round after a marathon loss to Marton Fucsovics. (More Tennis News)

Wawrinka, the 2014 champion, bowed out after a 7-5 6-1 4-6 2-6 7-6 (11-9) loss to Fucsovics on a warm Wednesday in Melbourne.

Fucsovics saved three match points on John Cain Arena in an encounter that lasted three hours, 59 minutes.

Wawrinka led 6-1 and 8-4 in the super tie-break, but Fucsovics won the final five points and seven of the last eight.

What. A. Match.



Fucsovics survives multiple match points for Wawrinka in the fifth set tiebreak to triumph in a classic



7-5 6-1 4-6 2-6 7-6(11) #AusOpen | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/rbpJM337nU — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 10, 2021

The Hungarian continues to enjoy the year's first grand slam, where he has reached the fourth round twice in the past three years.

Wawrinka, though, has struggled in Australia in recent years.

The Swiss star has now been eliminated in the second round in three of the past four years, while reaching the quarter-finals in 2020.

Wawrinka rallied from two sets to love down and 5-3 behind in the fifth, but wasted his chances in the super tie-break.

