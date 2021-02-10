February 10, 2021
Corona
Australian Open: 2014 Champion Stan Wawrinka Exits After Marathon Loss To Marton Fucsovics

Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka exited in the second round after a marathon loss to Marton Fucsovics

Omnisport 10 February 2021
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka holds an ice towel to his head during his second round match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics at the Australian Open 2021
AP Photo/Hamish Blair
outlookindia.com
2021-02-10T12:57:57+05:30

Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka exited in the second round after a marathon loss to Marton Fucsovics. (More Tennis News)

Wawrinka, the 2014 champion, bowed out after a 7-5 6-1 4-6 2-6 7-6 (11-9) loss to Fucsovics on a warm Wednesday in Melbourne.

Fucsovics saved three match points on John Cain Arena in an encounter that lasted three hours, 59 minutes.

Wawrinka led 6-1 and 8-4 in the super tie-break, but Fucsovics won the final five points and seven of the last eight.

The Hungarian continues to enjoy the year's first grand slam, where he has reached the fourth round twice in the past three years.

Wawrinka, though, has struggled in Australia in recent years.

The Swiss star has now been eliminated in the second round in three of the past four years, while reaching the quarter-finals in 2020.

Wawrinka rallied from two sets to love down and 5-3 behind in the fifth, but wasted his chances in the super tie-break.

