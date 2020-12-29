AUS Vs IND, 2nd Test: India Hit Back With Dominant Win Against Australia In Melbourne, Level Series

India drew level in their series against Australia after an eight-wicket win in the second Test in Melbourne on Tuesday. (HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | NEWS)

After their capitulation in Adelaide, India responded in style at the MCG, chasing down a target of 70 relatively comfortably on day four.

Cameron Green (45) and Pat Cummins (22) helped Australia reach 200 as Mohammed Siraj took 3-37 for India.

But that set India just 70 for victory, and Shubman Gill (35 not out) and stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane (unbeaten 27) ensured the tourists levelled the four-Test series at 1-1.

Resuming at 133-6, Green and Cummins managed to frustrate India until the second new ball.

But short balls from Jasprit Bumrah (2-54) and Siraj removed Cummins and Green respectively.

Siraj finished with five wickets on his Test debut. Syed Abid Ali (seven in 1967) is the only Indian man to have taken more having made their career debut in Australia.

Mitchell Starc (14 not out), Nathan Lyon (3) and Josh Hazlewood (10) provided limited resistance.

Bowled out for their lowest ever Test score of 36 in the second innings in Adelaide, there were some signs of nerves for India early in their chase.

Starc (1-20) had Mayank Agarwal (5) caught behind and Cheteshwar Pujara (3) was caught by Green off Cummins (1-22), but Gill and Rahane made sure of the victory.

The third Test is due to start in Sydney on January 7, although there remains uncertainty over where that will be held due to a coronavirus outbreak in New South Wales.

