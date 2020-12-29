AUS Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live: India Smell Series-levelling Win Against Australia At MCG

A depleted Indian bowling attack left Australia on the ropes as the tourists put themselves on a very good position to level the four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at Melbourne. Australia's batting suffered a second successive top-order collapse as India's bowlers shared the spoils on a wearing wicket at the MCG. For three straight days, India have dominated this Test match and captain Ajinkya Rahane's 12th Test century could not have been better timed. Effectively, Australia are two for the loss of six wickets and look up to the lower order to do some miracle with the bat. India won the Boxing Day Test at the MCG by 137 run in 2018. Get here live cricket scores and live updates of India vs Australia, second Test, Day 4 at Melbourne. (LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS)

3:57 AM IST: Good morning!

A joke doing the rounds at stumps on Monday was that Australia need only 35 runs more to win the Boxing Day Test at MCG. It had to be an Australian who cracked it.

But India have done enough in Melbourne to erase the horror memories of Adelaide where they were all out for a record low score of 36 to lose by eight wickets inside three days.

Cameron Green and Pat Cummins have batted for 18.2 overs after India took four wickets in the third session on Day 3. Green and Cummins produced 38 runs for the seventh wicket and gave Australia a two-run lead. Their doggedness with the bat gives the Australians some hope.

Rahane paid tribute to his bowlers but said there was work still to be done. “The bowlers bowled really well and bowled in the right areas,” he told broadcasters. We still got four wickets to go, the game is not over yet.”

So what will be a good score to get and put the Indians in fourth on a wicket that not getting any better?

If India's batting in the first innings at MCG is any indication, the lessons have been learnt and another 36 all out is unlikely to be repeated.

But cricket is an uncertain game and the Aussies will back themselves to add another 100-odd runs and then let Mitchell Starc and Company loose.

