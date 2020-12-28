AUS Vs IND, 2nd Test: Injury Crisis For India As Umesh Yadav Limps Off - VIDEO

Injury worries continued to plague India after pacer Umesh Yadav limped off during third day's of the second Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground Monday.

Yadav, who gave India an early breakthrough by removing Joe Burns, failed to complete his fourth over. After delivering the fourth ball, he pulled off and called for team physio.

He then hobbled off the field. Watch it here:

This doesn't look good for Umesh Yadav. He's pulled up gingerly and is hobbling off the field #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ncOESNol2m — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2020

India are already without Mohammed Shami, who got a broken hand. Another pacer, Ishant Sharma didn't make the tour Down Under, injured. And also, opener Rohit Sharma missed the entire limited-overs series and the first two Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Earlier in the day, Ravindra Jadeja scored his half-century as India scored 326 in their first innings and took a 131-ruin lead. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (112 off 223 balls) was run-out after a 121-run sixth-wicket stand with Jadeja (57 off 159 balls).

Mitchell Starc (3/78), Pat Cummins (2/80) and Nathan Lyon (3/72) got the bulk of the wickets.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings 195.

India 1st Innings 326 (Ajinkya Rahane 112, Ravindra Jadeja 57, Mitchell Starc 3/78, Nathan Lyon 3/72).

