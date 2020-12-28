IND Vs AUS, Second Test, Day 3 Live Blog: Can Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja Bolster Lead?

India seem to have moved on from their horror defeat in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at Adelaide. The first two days of the second India vs Australia Test in Melbourne have belonged to the tourists and Ajinkya Rahane's 12th Test century has shown that there is life for the Indian cricket team beyond a Virat Kohli. The four changes that Rahane made for the MCG Test have worked well for India and it's Australia that will have to do all the hard work to remain competitive in this Test match. Monday will be a crucial day for both teams but India, with a lead of 82 runs at stumps on Day 2, certainly look good at this stage. India won the Boxing Day Test at the MCG by 137 run in 2018. Get here live cricket scores and live updates of India vs Australia, second Test, Day 3 at Melbourne. (LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS)

Rahane's 104-run sixth-wicket stand with Ravindra Jadeja put India in a sound position at stumps on Day 2. Rahane's century could not have been better timed. India needed a performing leader and Rahane did not let the burden of captaincy weight him down at the MCG.

Jadeja, batting on 40 at close on day 2, showed resolve in a 104-ball stay that had just one boundary. This conviction was missing in the Adelaide Test.

But Day 2 was all about Ajinkya Rahane. He may have been dropped twice but his innings was a lesson for debutant Shubman Gill, who scored a fluent 45 opening the innings.

“This knock was all about patience,” the 21-year-old Gill said. The youngster had replaced Prithvi Shaw for this Test.

“When you play such high-quality bowling attack, you sometimes go into a shell and you are not able to score. The way he (Rahane) played, it was such a magnificent knock to watch.”

India have batting to come. Ravichandran Ashwin is a decent batsman and if can show the conviction that Rahane and Jadeja have demonstrated, the Australians will be in for a long haul on Monday.

