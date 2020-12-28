ICC Awards 2020: Virat Kohli Named Cricketer Of The Decade - List Of All The Winners

A day after revealing the teams of the decade and their corresponding captains, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the winners of individual awards on Monday. India captain Virat Kohli was the top pick, winning the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade. (More Cricket News)
"India’s Virat Kohli has won two prestigious individual honours a day after becoming the only player to be in all three ICC Men’s Teams of the Decade. Kohli took home both the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade and the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade," said ICC on Monday.
In the women's section, Aussie legend Ellyse Perry swept the awards.
Here is a look at all the winners and nominees:
Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade
Virat Kohli (India) - WINNER
Ravichandran Ashwin (India)
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
Steve Smith (Australia)
AB de Villiers (South Africa)
Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
Joe Root (England)
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Decade
The phenomenal Ellyse Perry wins the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ 4349 international runs during the #ICCAwards period
âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ 213 wickets
ðÂÂ¤¯ Four-time @T20WorldCup champion
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ @CricketWorldCup 2013 champion
A clean sweep for Perry âÂÂ pic.twitter.com/yc9GjGBlFS
Mithali Raj (India)
Suzie Bates (New Zealand)
Meg Lanning (Australia)
Ellyse Perry (Australia) - WINNER
Sarah Taylor (England)
Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)
ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Decade
ðÂÂÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂÂº STEVE SMITH is the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ 7040 Test runs in the #ICCAwards period
ðÂÂÂÂ °ï¸ÂÂ 65.79 average âÂÂÂÂ Highest in top 50
ðÂÂÂÂ¯ 26 hundreds, 28 fifties
Unique, relentless and unbelievably consistent ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/UlXvHaFbDz
Virat Kohli (India)
James Anderson (England)
Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)
Joe Root (England)
Yasir Shah (Pakistan)
Steve Smith (Australia) - WINNER
Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade
"My only intention was to make winning contributions for the team and I just strive to do that in every game. Stats just become the byproduct of what you want to do on the field."— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
ðÂÂ½ï¸Â Virat Kohli reacts to winning the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade award ðÂÂÂ#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/MF7LDRhg3v
MS Dhoni (India)
Virat Kohli (India) - WINNER
Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
Rohit Sharma (India)
Mitchell Starc (Australia)
AB de Villiers (South Africa)
ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Decade
ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂ« RASHID KHAN is the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
âÂÂï¸Â Highest wicket-taker in the #ICCAwards period âÂÂ 89
ðÂÂ °ï¸Â 12.62 average ðÂ¤¯
ðÂÂ¥ Three four-wicket hauls, two five-fors
What a story âÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/Y59Y6nCs98
Virat Kohli (India)
Aaron Finch (Australia)
Chris Gayle (West Indies)
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - WINNER
Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)
Rohit Sharma (India)
Imran Tahir (South Africa)
ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Decade
Mithali Raj (India)
Suzie Bates (New Zealand)
Jhulan Goswami (India)
Meg Lanning (Australia)
Ellyse Perry (Australia) - WINNER
Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)
ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Decade
Sophie Devine (New Zealand)
Deandra Dottin (West Indies)
Alyssa Healy (Australia)
Meg Lanning (Australia)
Ellyse Perry (Australia) - WINNER
Anya Shrubsole (England)
ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade
ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ MS DHONI wins the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
The former India captain was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.#ICCAwards | #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/3eCpyyBXwu
Winner: MS Dhoni (INDIA)
