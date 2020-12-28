December 28, 2020
Corona
ICC Awards 2020: Virat Kohli Named Cricketer Of The Decade - List Of All The Winners

Here's a look at all the winners of the ICC Awards 2020, including Indian captain Virat Kohli and his predecessor MS Dhoni

Outlook Web Bureau 28 December 2020
Virat Kohli
File Photo
A day after revealing the teams of the decade and their corresponding captains, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the winners of individual awards on Monday. India captain Virat Kohli was the top pick, winning the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade. (More Cricket News)

"India’s Virat Kohli has won two prestigious individual honours a day after becoming the only player to be in all three ICC Men’s Teams of the Decade. Kohli took home both the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade and the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade," said ICC on Monday.

In the women's section, Aussie legend Ellyse Perry swept the awards.

Here is a look at all the winners and nominees:

Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade

Virat Kohli (India) - WINNER
Ravichandran Ashwin (India)
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
Steve Smith (Australia)
AB de Villiers (South Africa)
Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
Joe Root (England)

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Decade

Mithali Raj (India)
Suzie Bates (New Zealand)
Meg Lanning (Australia)
Ellyse Perry (Australia) - WINNER
Sarah Taylor (England)
Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Decade

Virat Kohli (India)
James Anderson (England)
Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)
Joe Root (England)
Yasir Shah (Pakistan)
Steve Smith (Australia) - WINNER
Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade

MS Dhoni (India)
Virat Kohli (India) - WINNER
Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
Rohit Sharma (India)
Mitchell Starc (Australia)
AB de Villiers (South Africa)

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Decade

Virat Kohli (India)
Aaron Finch (Australia)
Chris Gayle (West Indies)
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - WINNER
Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)
Rohit Sharma (India)
Imran Tahir (South Africa)

ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Decade

Mithali Raj (India)
Suzie Bates (New Zealand)
Jhulan Goswami (India)
Meg Lanning (Australia)
Ellyse Perry (Australia) - WINNER
Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Decade

Sophie Devine (New Zealand)
Deandra Dottin (West Indies)
Alyssa Healy (Australia)
Meg Lanning (Australia)
Ellyse Perry (Australia) - WINNER
Anya Shrubsole (England)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade

Winner: MS Dhoni (INDIA)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
