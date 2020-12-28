ICC Awards 2020: Virat Kohli Named Cricketer Of The Decade - List Of All The Winners

A day after revealing the teams of the decade and their corresponding captains, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the winners of individual awards on Monday. India captain Virat Kohli was the top pick, winning the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade. (More Cricket News)

"India’s Virat Kohli has won two prestigious individual honours a day after becoming the only player to be in all three ICC Men’s Teams of the Decade. Kohli took home both the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade and the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade," said ICC on Monday.

In the women's section, Aussie legend Ellyse Perry swept the awards.

Here is a look at all the winners and nominees:

Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ICC @CricketWorldCup win in 2011

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ICC Champions Trophy win in 2013

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ Test series win in Australia in 2018



Virat Kohli, the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade, talks about the last 10 glorious years of his career ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/P9FSDgCkWJ — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Virat Kohli (India) - WINNER

Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Steve Smith (Australia)

AB de Villiers (South Africa)

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Joe Root (England)

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Decade

The phenomenal Ellyse Perry wins the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ



ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ 4349 international runs during the #ICCAwards period

âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ 213 wickets

ðÂÂ¤¯ Four-time @T20WorldCup champion

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ @CricketWorldCup 2013 champion



A clean sweep for Perry â­ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/yc9GjGBlFS — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Mithali Raj (India)

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Meg Lanning (Australia)

Ellyse Perry (Australia) - WINNER

Sarah Taylor (England)

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Decade

ðÂÂÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂÂº STEVE SMITH is the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ



ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ 7040 Test runs in the #ICCAwards period

ðÂÂÂÂ °ï¸ÂÂ 65.79 average âÂÂÂÂ Highest in top 50

ðÂÂÂÂ¯ 26 hundreds, 28 fifties



Unique, relentless and unbelievably consistent ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/UlXvHaFbDz — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Virat Kohli (India)

James Anderson (England)

Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)

Joe Root (England)

Yasir Shah (Pakistan)

Steve Smith (Australia) - WINNER

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade

"My only intention was to make winning contributions for the team and I just strive to do that in every game. Stats just become the byproduct of what you want to do on the field."



ðÂÂ½ï¸Â Virat Kohli reacts to winning the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade award ðÂÂÂ#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/MF7LDRhg3v — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

MS Dhoni (India)

Virat Kohli (India) - WINNER

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Rohit Sharma (India)

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

AB de Villiers (South Africa)

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Decade

ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂ« RASHID KHAN is the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ



âÂÂï¸Â Highest wicket-taker in the #ICCAwards period âÂÂ 89

ðÂÂ °ï¸Â 12.62 average ðÂ¤¯

ðÂÂ¥ Three four-wicket hauls, two five-fors



What a story âÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/Y59Y6nCs98 — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Virat Kohli (India)

Aaron Finch (Australia)

Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - WINNER

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Rohit Sharma (India)

Imran Tahir (South Africa)

ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Decade

Mithali Raj (India)

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Jhulan Goswami (India)

Meg Lanning (Australia)

Ellyse Perry (Australia) - WINNER

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Decade

Sophie Devine (New Zealand)

Deandra Dottin (West Indies)

Alyssa Healy (Australia)

Meg Lanning (Australia)

Ellyse Perry (Australia) - WINNER

Anya Shrubsole (England)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade

ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ MS DHONI wins the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ



The former India captain was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.#ICCAwards | #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/3eCpyyBXwu — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Winner: MS Dhoni (INDIA)

