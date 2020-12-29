AUS Vs IND: No Australia Batsmen Score A Fifty At Home Test For First Time Since 1988

For the first time since 1988, Australia have had a home Test without any batsman making a half-century as India dismissed the hosts for for 200 at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Cameron Green (45 off 146) top-scored for the Aussies in their second innings of the second Border Gavaskar Test. In the first innings, Marnus Labuschagne was the top scorer with 48 off 132.

Before this Test, the last time no Aussie batsmen had scored a fifty in a home game was in 1988 against the West Indies at the same venue, 177 Tests ago.

On Day 4, India wrapped up in the extended opening session to set themselves an easy 70-run target. Lunch was taken with the fall of last Australian wicket and India will begin the chase after the break.

India had taken a 131-run lead on the third day with skipper Ajinkya Rahane (112) and Ravindra Jadeja (57) taking the hosts to 326 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 195.

Green and Pat Cummins (22) added 57 runs for the seventh wicket with the pitch offering nothing to the bowlers. The partnership was broken only after the new ball was taken.

For India, debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj (3/37) took three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah (2/54) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/28) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/71) took two wickets apiece.

India are trailing the four-match series 0-1, having lost the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

