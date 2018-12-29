India closed in on a memorable win by reducing Australia to 228/8 after 76 overs (official last over of the day) on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday.

The umpires took an extra half an hour to give India the chance to wrap up the match with only two wickets left in the innings.

India have set the hosts an improbable target of 399 after declaring their second innings at 106 for eight.

Before it, India had won six times in Australia. Here's list of India Test wins Down Under:

1. At Melbourne Cricket Ground, by 222 runs in 1977

Sunil Gavaskar hit a brilliant 118 in the second innings before spin pair of B S Chandrasekhar and Bishen Singh Bedi took six and four wickets each to bundle out Australia for 164 runs. Chandrasekhar had a 12-wicket haul in the match.

Scores: India - 256 and 343; Australia - 213 and 164

2. At Sydney Cricket Ground, by an innings and 2 runs in 1978

This is one of India's greatest Test wins, courtesy an all-round performance. Indian spinners destroyed Australia after everyone scored runs.

Scores: Australia - 131 and 263; India - 396/8 declared

3. At Melbourne Cricket Ground, by 59 runs in 1981

Gundappa Viswanath and Allan Border scored hundreds, but Kapil Dev proved to the difference between the two sides as the legendary all-rounder cleaned up the Aussie tail. India bowled Australia out for 83 in the fourth innings.

Scores: India - 237 and 324; Australia - 419 and 83.

4. At Adelaide Oval by 4 wickets in 2003

Australia rode on Ricky Ponting's magnificent 242 to post massive 556. But India responded with a pas score of 523 with Rahul Dravid (233) and VVS Laxman (148) taking on the Aussie bowlers. Then Ajit Agarkar took a six-wicket haul to dismiss the Aussies for 196 in the third innings.

Scores: Australia - 556 and 196; India - 523 and 233/6

5. At WACA Ground by 72 runs in 2008

India found an unlikely hero in Irfan Pathan, who five wickets and scored 74 runs in the match. Dravid missed out a hundred in the first innings, getting out at 93.

Scores: India - 330 and 294; Australia - 212 and 340

6. At Adelaide Oval by 31 runs in 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 123 and 71 to set up a memorable win. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin took six wickets each in the match.

Scores: India - 250 and 307; Australia - 235 and 291.