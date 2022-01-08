AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Steve Smith Joins Sir Don Bradman In Elite List - Statistical Highlights

Australia vice-captain Steve Smith became the sixth batter to score 3000 or more runs in the Ashes history in the ongoing fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The right-hander joined the 3000-club during his 23 in the second innings against England on Saturday.

AUS vs ENG 4th Test | News

Smith thus joins legendary figures Sir Don Bradman, Jack Hobbs, Allan Border, Steve Waugh and David Gower in the elite list. The former captain also became the fifth batter in the world to score more Test runs against England. Bradman, with 5028 runs tops both the lists.

Having won the series and retained the Ashes, Australia are in a dominating position too in the ongoing Sydney Test match. Usman Khawaja scored an unbeaten 101 in the second innings as Australia declared at 265/6 to set a 388-run target for England to win.

Khawaja, who is playing his first Test since 2019, had scored 137 in the first innings. On Day 4 stumps, England are 30/0, still needing 358 runs to win the match at Sydney Cricket Ground on the final day. Khawaja also became the third player to score a century in both innings of a Test match at the SCG.

The left-hander is the sixth Australian to make a century in both innings of an Ashes Test match.

Batters With Most runs in Ashes

Player-Runs-Matches-Highest

Don Bradman (AUS)-5028-37-334

Jack Hobbs (ENG)-3636-41-187

Allan Border (AUS)-42-3222-200*

Steve Waugh (AUS)-3173-45-177*

David Gower (ENG)-3037-38-215

Steve Smith (AUS)-3017-31-239

Batters With Most Test Runs Against England

Player-Runs-Matches-Highest

Don Bradman (AUS)-5028-37-334

Allan Border (AUS)-3548-47-200*

Gary Sobers (WI)-3214-36-226

Steve Waugh (AUS)-3200-46-177*

Steve Smith (AUS)-3017-31-239