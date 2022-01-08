Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: England's Jonny Bairstow Vs Australia's Pacers At SCG

Get here day 4 live cricket scores and updates of the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England. AUS, who lead 3-0, have declared their first innings at 416/8.

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: England's Jonny Bairstow Vs Australia's Pacers At SCG
Battered and bruised, Jonny Bairstow has stood like a rock for England in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. Get here Day 4 live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG.

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: England's Jonny Bairstow Vs Australia's Pacers At SCG
2022-01-08T00:14:21+05:30
Koushik Paul
Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 12:14 am

Jonny Bairstow's brave century at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday has been a rare bright spot in England batting in this Ashes series so far. Bairstow's 128-run stand with Ben Strokes steadied the England innings that once again suffered a familiar batting collapse (36 for four) Friday morning. Yet, England (258 for 7) trail Australia by 158 runs going into Saturday's play. Get here Day 4 live cricket scores of the fourth Test between AUS vs ENG. (LIVE SCORECARD)

For the first time in the Ashes 2021-22, England's middle-order saved the blushes for a faltering top order. Bairstow's headline-grabbing performance was not only classy but his unbeaten 103 was a product of 100 per cent application of a strong mind and a body that withstood a lot of pain. It was Bairstow's seventh Test hundred and came in the seventh innings of this current Ashes series.

Ben Stokes and Mark Wood played crucial knocks after England slumped to 36 for four at lunch on Day 3. Stokes made a typically swashbuckling 66 of 91 balls, including nine fours and a towering six over cover. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon ended the 128-run partnership between Stokes and Bairstow by trapping Stokes LBW with a ball that kept low. Bairstow and Mark Wood combined for a 72-run partnership to help calm frayed nerves in the visiting camp. But Cummins eventually had Wood caught by Lyon for 39 off 41 balls going for one big shot too many.

England will have to show the same resolve on Saturday. A healthy lead will boost Australia's chances to make it 4-0 at Sydney, the weather permitting of course. Rain has been predicted for the weekend.

