Ashes, ENG Vs AUS, 4th Test: Australian Fans Ejected From Old Trafford For Jofra Archer 'Passport' Taunts

The Aussie supporters, who were seated close to the England dressing room, had to be removed after complaints from fellow spectators during Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test

Outlook Web Bureau 05 September 2019
The Barbados-born cricketer has emerged as one of the most ferocious fast bowlers in the world.
Two Australian cricket fans were ejected from Old Trafford, Manchester during first day's play of the fourth Ashes Test on Wednesday.

Day 2 Live Blog | Scorecard | More Cricket News

According to reports, the travelling fans targeted the England fast bowler and shouted "Jofra show us your passport," obviously referring to his heritage.

The Barbados-born cricketer has emerged as one of the most ferocious fast bowlers in the world and after felling Steve Smith at Lord's, he has become a target of Aussie fans.

According to reports in British media, the fans were asked to leave the Manchester ground.

After a wet opening day wherein only 44 overs were bowled, Australia dominated England with returning Steve Smith hitting his 26th Test century, and 11th against their old nemesis.

Outlook Web Bureau Jofra Archer Old Trafford, Manchester Cricket Ashes England vs Australia England national cricket team Australia national cricket team Sports
