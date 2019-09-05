Ashes, ENG Vs AUS, 4th Test: Australian Fans Ejected From Old Trafford For Jofra Archer 'Passport' Taunts

Two Australian cricket fans were ejected from Old Trafford, Manchester during first day's play of the fourth Ashes Test on Wednesday.

According to reports, the travelling fans targeted the England fast bowler and shouted "Jofra show us your passport," obviously referring to his heritage.

The Barbados-born cricketer has emerged as one of the most ferocious fast bowlers in the world and after felling Steve Smith at Lord's, he has become a target of Aussie fans.

According to reports in British media, the fans were asked to leave the Manchester ground.

After a wet opening day wherein only 44 overs were bowled, Australia dominated England with returning Steve Smith hitting his 26th Test century, and 11th against their old nemesis.