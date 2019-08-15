﻿
Ashes 2019 LIVE, England Vs Australia: 2nd Test, Day 2 – Josh Hazlewood Removes Jason Roy Early

Ashes 2019 LIVE, England Vs Australia: 2nd Test, Day 2 – Josh Hazlewood Removes Jason Roy Early

With rain playing the proverbial spoilsport, the opening day of second Ashes 2019 match between hosts England and Australia was abandoned, yes without the toss. Weather forecast is better for Day 2 on Thursday, and full 98 overs’ play is expected. Catch live updates and live cricket score of ENG vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 2 from Lord's, London here

15 August 2019
Ashes 2019 LIVE, England Vs Australia: 2nd Test, Day 2 – Josh Hazlewood Removes Jason Roy Early
Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of England's Jason Roy during the second day of the second Ashes test match at Lord's cricket ground in London on August 15, 2019.
Ashes 2019 LIVE, England Vs Australia: 2nd Test, Day 2 – Josh Hazlewood Removes Jason Roy Early
2019-08-15T15:55:11+0530

Majority of Test matches are still played over five days, including the oldest of them all -- The Ashes. Well, that might have just saved the second Test match between England and Australia. Day 1 of the match was washed out with miserable weather holding players, fans and officials to the ransom. Not even toss was allowed. (Cricket News)

But Day 2 is expected to be dry despite looming clouds. So expect some play, and most importantly the toss to happen. With that, at least, there will be some semblance of a cricket match happening at the home of the sport, Lord's. With full 90 overs lost on Day 1, additional eight overs will be added to each of the remaining four days. But again, the forecast for Friday and Saturday are not good.

Yesterday, amid the downpour, indomitable Jofra Archer got the Test cap for his adopted country even as Josh Hazlewood saw off competition from Mitchell Starc to make the Australia XI. Hopefully, these four days will be enough to get a result.

Yes, we have seen both England and Australia winning matches in fewer days. Can they do it against each other with stakes so high? Get the latest updates and live cricket score of second Ashes 2019 Test match between England and Australia, being played at Lord's, London here.

