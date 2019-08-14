﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Ashes 2019, ENG Vs AUS: Josh Hazlewood Edges Out Mitchell Starc For Second Ashes Test

Ashes 2019, ENG Vs AUS: Josh Hazlewood Edges Out Mitchell Starc For Second Ashes Test

Both Josh Hazlewood and World Cup spearhead Mitchell Starc were left out Ashes opener against England at Edgbaston, with coach Justin Langer having previously made it clear he would rotate his six quicks during a series where five Tests are crammed into just six weeks

14 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Ashes 2019, ENG Vs AUS: Josh Hazlewood Edges Out Mitchell Starc For Second Ashes Test
Josh Hazlewood has seen off competition from left-arm quick Mitchell Starc.
AP Photo
Ashes 2019, ENG Vs AUS: Josh Hazlewood Edges Out Mitchell Starc For Second Ashes Test
outlookindia.com
2019-08-14T22:47:35+0530

Australia's Josh Hazlewood will play in the second Ashes Test against England at Lord's, coach Justin Langer confirmed after Wednesday's opening day was washed out without a ball bowled.

Day 1 Report | Cricket News | WI Vs IND - 3rd ODI

Fast bowler Hazlewood has seen off competition from left-arm quick Mitchell Starc, who was also included in a 12-man squad after paceman James Pattinson was omitted as part of a rotation policy after featuring in Australia's 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

"He's got an outstanding record," said Langer of the 28-year-old, whose 44 Tests have yielded 164 wickets at an average of 27.14 but who was sidelined with a stress fracture earlier this year.

"He's built up over the past few months. He missed out on the World Cup because we felt he hadn't played much cricket."

Both Hazlewood and World Cup spearhead Starc were left out at Edgbaston, with Langer having previously made it clear he would rotate his six quicks during a series where five Tests are crammed into just six weeks.

Teams are not obliged to name their sides until the toss, yet to happen in this match, takes place.

But England appear set to give a debut to fast bowler Jofra Archer after the World Cup-winner was presented with his Test cap on Wednesday.

Australia hold the Ashes but have not won a Test series away to England for 18 years.

(AFP)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Mitchell Starc Josh Hazlewood Lord's London Ashes England vs Australia ICC World Test Championship Cricket Australia national cricket team England national cricket team Sports
Next Story : Ashes 2019, 2nd Test: Jofra Archer Gets England Cap As Rain Washes Out Day 1
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters