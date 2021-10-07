Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Anshu Malik Claims Historic Silver, Sarita Mor Bags Bronze World Wrestling Championships

Anshu Malik became the only fifth Indian woman wrestler to win a world medal and so far the best one.

Anshu Malik Claims Historic Silver, Sarita Mor Bags Bronze World Wrestling Championships
Earliier Anshu Malik, 19, become India's first-ever woman finalist at the World Wrestling Championships. | Courtesy: Twitter

Trending

Anshu Malik Claims Historic Silver, Sarita Mor Bags Bronze World Wrestling Championships
outlookindia.com
2021-10-08T00:46:07+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 12:46 am

India will have to wait for its first woman world champion in wrestling as Anshu Malik settled for a silver medal after losing her 57kg final to 2016 Olympic champion Helen Lousie Maroulis but Sarita Mor grabbed her maiden medal at the big stage by winning the 59kg bronze in Oslo, Norway on Thursday. (More Sports News)

Coming into the match after becoming India's first-ever woman finalist at the World Championship, the 19-year old Anshu began on an aggressive fashion with positive intent but eventually lost the summit clash after being pinned.

Sushil Kumar (2010) remain India's lone world champion wrestler till date.

Anshu led 1-0 at the breather but the bout changed in dramatic fashion in the second half. Maroulis got Anshu in her arm grip and pulled her down to complete a take-down move to take a 2-1 lead.

She kept Anshu's right arm under a tight grip and kept twisting to get an 'exposure' point, making it 4-1.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Anshu, the reigning Asian champion, was in terrible pain but the American did not lose her grip and had Anshu's back on the mat to win by fall. Anshu needed medical help immediately after the bout as she was almost in tears.

Nevertheless, it was a heroic performance from the Nidani wrestler, who became the only fifth Indian woman to win a world medal and so far the best one.

Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018) and Vinesh Phogat (2019) have won a bronze each.

Sarita ended her worlds medal drought with a convincing 8-2 win over Sweden's Sara Johanna Lindborg in the bronze play-off.

Indian women have now bettered their best ever show at the worlds as winning two bronze in 2012 through the Phogat sisters was the country's best show.

Sarita stunned the Swede with an early four-pointer and added two more points to her tally with a quick take-down. The reigning Asian champion took a commanding 6-0 lead by the break and pulled off another breathtaking move to race to a 8-0 lead.

Sarita conceded a take-down late in the bout but had a big enough lead to come out winner. It was her sixth attempt to win a medal at the worlds, having failed to do so at one U-23 and four senior worlds.

Meanwhile, Divya Kakran (72kg) lost her repechage round in the morning session to Mongolia's Davaanasan Enkh Amar and expectedly, the Greco Roman wrestlers put up a disappointing show.

Sandeep (55kg), Vikas (72kg), Sajan (77kg) and Harpreet Singh (82kg) bowed out of the competition. Only Sajan managed to win one bout while the other three lost their respective openers.

Tags

PTI Oslo Norway Other Sports Wrestling Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Kolkata Knight Riders Thrash Rajasthan Royals, All But Seal Final IPL 2021 Playoff Spot

Kolkata Knight Riders Thrash Rajasthan Royals, All But Seal Final IPL 2021 Playoff Spot

NBA Fraud: 18 Former Basketball Players Charged In USD 14M Health Care Scam

SAFF 2021: Blue Tigers Play Out Goalless Draw Against Sri Lanka As Indian Football Team Hits New Low

IPL 2021, CSK Vs PBKS: KL Rahul Gives Punjab Kings More Than Consolation Win Against Chennai Super Kings

Turkish Grand Prix, F1 Preview: No Room For Error In Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen Title Fight

UEFA Sets Date For Euro 2024 Qualifying Draw

KKR Vs RR, IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Thrash Rajasthan Royals, All But Seal Final Playoff Spot - Highlights

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Jemimah Rodrigues Smashes 49 Before First T20 Called Off Due To Rain

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of First-ever Concurrent IPL Double-header: When And Where To Watch SRH Vs MI, RCB Vs DC Matches Live

Live Streaming Of First-ever Concurrent IPL Double-header: When And Where To Watch SRH Vs MI, RCB Vs DC Matches Live

Is MS Dhoni Leaving Chennai Super Kings To Lead A New Indian Premier League Team In IPL 2022?

Is MS Dhoni Leaving Chennai Super Kings To Lead A New Indian Premier League Team In IPL 2022?

IPL 2021, RCB Vs DC: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals Look To End League Phase On High

IPL 2021, RCB Vs DC: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals Look To End League Phase On High

ICC T20 World Cup: Nitin Menon Lone Indian Umpire; Names Of Match Officials For India Vs Pakistan Match Revealed

ICC T20 World Cup: Nitin Menon Lone Indian Umpire; Names Of Match Officials For India Vs Pakistan Match Revealed

Read More from Outlook

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / The bloodstains had been washed away in the rain. Fire erased the fingerprints. The team got a broken pair of spectacles, mangled shoes, a tattered pair of jeans etc as evidence.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SKM Farmer Leaders To Hold Meeting Today To Decide Future Course

Lakhimpur Kheri: SKM Farmer Leaders To Hold Meeting Today To Decide Future Course

Outlook Web Desk / The SKM, which is spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws, also said that it is waiting for the arrest of Ashish Mehra, son of union minister Ajay Mishra.

KKR Thrash RR, All But Seal Final IPL 2021 Playoff Spot

KKR Thrash RR, All But Seal Final IPL 2021 Playoff Spot

PTI / Kolkata Knight Riders produced a clinical performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs and virtually assured their playoff berth.

SC To Resume Physical Hearings On Wednesday, Thursdays For First Time Since Pandemic

SC To Resume Physical Hearings On Wednesday, Thursdays For First Time Since Pandemic

Outlook Web Desk / Several bar bodies and lawyers have been demanding that physical hearings should resume immediately.

Advertisement