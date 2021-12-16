Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Mercedes Withdraws Appeal Of Formula 1 Season Finale

Mercedes had filed two protests following Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but both were dismissed. Mercedes then asked for reconsideration at the International Court of Appeal.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 12, 2021, On the left is Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain.

2021-12-16T16:46:53+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 4:46 pm

Mercedes withdrew its appeal Thursday of the Formula One series finale in which Lewis Hamilton lost the championship to Max Verstappen. (More Sports News)

Mercedes had filed two protests following Sunday's race, but both were dismissed. Mercedes then asked for reconsideration at the International Court of Appeal.

Mercedes was protesting over the use of the safety car following a crash with five laps remaining in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Hamilton had a nearly 12-second lead with Verstappen in second when the crash brought out the yellow flag.

Verstappen pitted for fresh tires while Hamilton stayed on track. The race resumed with one lap remaining.

Verstappen then passed Hamilton to win his first world championship, denying Hamilton a record eighth title.

Mercedes said Thursday, ahead of the season-ending gala in Paris later in the evening, that it decided with Hamilton not to move forward with the appeal.

