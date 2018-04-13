Smriti Irani Says Rahul Gandhi Supported Rape Accused Gayatri Prajapati, Now Trying To Politicise Unnao And Kathua Cases

BJP MP Smriti Irani said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi is trying to politicize the rapes in Unnao and Kathua, commenting on the midnight vigil he observed on Friday. She said the Gandhi had earlier supported Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, who was accused for raping a woman. She says, “It's just his compulsion to take a stand this time but Amethi knows the truth. I have faith that justice will be provided,” ANI reported.

Gayatri Prajapati was an accused for corruption and rape of a woman from Chitrakoot, he was arrested and has been recently granted bail in the matter. Prajapati was a Samajwadi Party member was fielded for Uttar Pradesh polls when Congress was in alliance with SP.



The Unnao and Kathua rapes have stirred a national outcry bringing safety of women in India into question.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused in the Unnao rape case has been detained by CBI and other two accused who were allegedly his accomplice in raping a minor last year have been arrested. In the Kathua rape case, the seven men who raped an 8-year-old girl of Jammu's Bakerwala community have been chargesheeted and kept in police sutody.



Some lawyers of Jammu Bar Association were caught on video protesting against the chargesheet of the seven-accused in the Kathua rape case, some BJP and Congress members were allegedly seen in the video.



Gandhi on Friday said, "This is about our women. Thousands are present here including the common people and people from all parties. This situation is such today that one after another incident of murder, rape and violence is taking place in various parts of the country. We are standing here against that and we want the government to act."

