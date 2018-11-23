﻿
Six Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

The encounter was reported from Sekipora area of Bijbehara in the district.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 November 2018
Representative Image (File)
2018-11-23T09:33:35+0530

Six terrorists were killed in an encounter which broke out with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir early Friday.

The encounter was reported from Sekipora area of Bijbehara in the district.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Anantnag.

Earlier this week, Hurriyat leader Hafizullah Mir, district president of Geelani-led Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, was shot and killed in south Kashmir's Achabal area by unidentified gunmen at his residence.

A strike was called by the separatists to protest the killing of a Hurriyat activist in Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Separatists - Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik - under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) – had asked people to observe a protest shutdown against the killing of Hafeezullah Mir in Achabal area of Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

On Tuesday, one Indian Army jawan was killed and four terrorists were gunned down in an encounter at Nadigam village of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

(With inputs from agencies)

