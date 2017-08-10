Sharad Yadav-Led JD(U) Faction May Expel Bihar CM Nitish Kumar From Party: Reports

Cracks in the JD(U) are becoming wider with a group of party leaders considering to expel Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for rejoining with rival party BJP, according to reports.

Sharad Yadav, the second-in-command of the party, is now leading a group of rebel leaders unhappy with Nitish Kumar's sudden breakaway from Mahaghatbandhan, an alliance of JD(U), RJD and the Congress, reported the Hindustan Times.

Expressing disappointment with the disintegration of the Grand Alliance government in Bihar, Yadav today said it has broken trust of 11 crore citizens of the state.

“Kumar’s unilateral decision to walk out of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) violates the mandate of the 2015 assembly elections. Twelve state unit presidents met Yadav recently to condemn the decision. We are exploring legal and constitutional options (on expelling Kumar as the party president)”, the report has quoted former party general secretary Arun Srivastava as saying.

Yadav's loyalists have even accused Bihar Chief Minister of being power hungry and going against the ideology of the party.

Senior Rashatriya Janata Dal leader Bhai Virendra said that Sharad Yadav formed the JD (U) and now the party was being run by Nitish Kumar against its values. He described Kumar as simply being power hungry and doing anything to remain in power.

"Nitish Kumar just wants to be the chief minister and ever since he's become the party leader, he has expelled anyone who has opposed him." He said.

"Sharad Yadav formed the JD (U). Whatever JD (U) is today, it's only because of Sharad Yadav," he added.

Yadav is set to kickstart his Jan Samvad Yatra today and will meet the people of Bihar to discuss the repercussions of the withdrawal of the grand alliance in the state.

He is also insisting on attending a political rally organised by Lalu Prasad yadav later this month that will target the BJP.

"I am going to meet the people and will discuss the condition of the state after the withdrawal of the grand alliance. I have not done any preparation for this. I will stay there overnight and will talk to people on this issue," Yadav told ANI.

He said the people supported the grand alliance and expected a lot from it, adding that they are hurt with its withdrawal.

"I was one of those who asked the people of Bihar to vote for the grand alliance. I consider this as a responsibility. The people are hurt with this withdrawal," he said.

Sharad Yadav has openly expressed his disappointment over the prevailing situation in Bihar, especially with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar undoing the grand alliance and joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(With inputs from agencies)