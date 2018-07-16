The Website
16 July 2018 National

Several People Injured After Portion Of Tent Collapses At Modi's Rally In Bengal's Midnapore

Outlook Web Bureau
2018-07-16T14:33:35+0530

At least 15 people sustained injuries after a portion canopy set up at a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal’s Midnapore collapsed on Monday, according to initial reports.  

 

The incident took place when Modi was addressing farmers at his 'Krishak Kalyan Rally' at Midnapore college ground. As soon as the tent collapsed, the PM instructed his SPG personnel to look after the people and later, visited a hospital where the injured have been taken for treatment.

The prime focus of Modi’s speech was on the Centre's recent decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Kharif crops.

 

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh said, "The prime minister's rally in Midnapore proves that Bengal is one of their top priority states in the Lok Sabha poll.

The BJP has made steady inroads in various districts of West Bengal and has emerged as the main opposition party in the state after the recent panchayat elections and by-polls.

 

The Central Government on July 4 approved the proposal to hike MSP by 50 per cent for 14 Kharif crops for the year 2018-19.

