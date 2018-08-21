Satya Pal Malik Appointed As Governor Of Jammu And Kashmir, Replaces NN Vohra

Bihar governor Satya Pal Malik has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir and he will replace NN Vohra, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique on Tuesday.

Senior BJP leader Lal Ji Tandon has been appointed as the Governor of Bihar replacing Malik, and Satyadev Narayan Arya will be the new Governor of Haryana, it said.

Baby Rani Maurya will be the new Governor of Uttarakhand, it said.

Kaptan Singh Solanki, the Governor of Haryana, has been transferred to Tripura.

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy has been transferred to Meghalaya, it said.

Ganga Prasad, the Governor of Meghalaya, has been transferred to Sikkim, it said.

