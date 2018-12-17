Sabarimala Row: Police Arrest Rahul Easwar For Defying Bail Condition

Ayyappa Dharma Sena leader Rahul Easwar was arrested by police Monday, two days after a local court revoked his bail in a case related to violent protests at Sabarimala.

A team of police personnel took Easwar into custody from a rest house in Kerala, recorded his arrest and then took him to Ranni in Pathanamthitta for producing him before a court, police said.

Easwar was out on bail in the case relating to violence at the Lord Ayyappa shrine when it was opened for the monthly pooja on October 17.

One of the bail conditions imposed by the court was that he has to report to Pathanamthitta police station every Saturday. However, on December 8, he failed to appear before the police station, police said.

The Ayyappa Dharma Sena leader, who spearheaded protests against the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, was here to attend a programme, they said.

Soon after the arrest, Easwar told reporters that he had not defied any bail conditions. He said he came to attend a function organised by the Hindu Mahasabha.

He was earlier arrested from Pamba following violent protests at the hill-top shrine against the September 28 Supreme Court order allowing the entry of women of all ages into the temple.

