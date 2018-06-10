RSS Planning To Pitch Pranab Mukherjee As PM Candidate: Shiv Sena

Days after former President Pranab Mukherjee attended an event of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur, Shiv Sena on Sunday said the RSS could pitch Mukherjee as a prime ministerial candidate for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"We feel RSS is preparing itself for a situation where it might put forth Pranab Mukherjee ji as Prime Minister name if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fails to get required numbers," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told ANI.

"In any case, BJP will lose a minimum of 110 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections," Raut added.

The Shiv Sena leaders statement comes just two days after BJP president Amit Shah met Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray at 'Matoshree' in Mumbai.

Mukherjee, on June 7, attended the Third Year Sangha Shiksha Varga (SSV) event as chief guest at RSS headquarters in Nagpur and addressed the workers there. (ANI)