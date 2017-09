Class 5 Student Commits Suicide, Asks Teacher Not To Punish Severely' In Suicide Note

A Class 5 student allegedly committed suicide at his home in the Shahpur area here after he was "punished" by his class teacher, police said on Thursday.

Navneet (11), a student of St. Anthony School, consumed poison on September 15 after his class teacher "punished" him, his father Ravi Prakash said in a complaint to the police.

The boy was admitted to a hospital, where he died yesterday.

After his death, his family members found a suicide note in his bag in which he blamed the class teacher for taking the extreme step, the police said.

"Today was my first day of examination. My teacher made me stand till 9.15 am and made me cry. Yesterday also she made me stand for three periods. Do not trust her. I have decided to die. My last wish is that my ma'am does not give such punishment to any other student," Navneet wrote in his suicide note made available to the police.

On complaint of Ravi, an FIR was registered against the class teacher, Bhawana Joseph, and the school management, the police said, adding the teacher has been arrested.