‘Prove Pak Allegation Or Be Man Enough To Apologise’: Omar Abdullah Hits Out At Ram Madhav

Omar Abdullah also hit out at BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav over his remarks that the NC and Peoples Democratic Party joined hands on directions from across the border.

“I dare you @rammadhavbjp ji to prove your allegation. You have RAW, NIA & IB at your command (CBI too is your parrot) so have the guts to place evidence in the public domain. Either prove this or be man enough to apologise. Don’t practice shoot & scoot politics,” Omar tweeted.

As Ram Madhav tried to pacify Omar saying he was not questioning his patriotism but “sudden love between NC and PDP and hurry to form government leads to many suspicions n political comments (sic)”, Omar remained unimpressed.

“No, misplaced attempts at humour won’t work. You HAVE claimed my party has been acting at the behest of Pakistan. I dare you to prove it! Place the evidence of your allegation of NC boycott of ULB polls at Pak behest in the public domain. It’s an open challenge to you & your Govt,” Omar tweeted.

On Wednesday, senior state BJP leader Kavinder Gupta also accused the PDP, NC and Congress of forming the government on behest of Pakistan.

Gupta said the alliance has “Pakistan’s blessing.” Speaking to Outlook, Gupta said previously some MLAs have held meetings for the formation of the government. “We believe it is all done on behest of Pakistan,” he claimed.

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday decided to dissolve state assembly hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress, followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.