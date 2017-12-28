The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
28 December 2017 Last Updated at 3:48 pm National

Photo Of Sonia Gandhi Relaxing In Goa Goes Viral, Thanks To Riteish Deshmukh

Sonia, 71, wasn’t present at the Congress's 133rd Foundation Day Celebration on Thursday as party’s new president Rahul Gandhi addressed the meet.
Outlook Web Bureau
Photo Of Sonia Gandhi Relaxing In Goa Goes Viral, Thanks To Riteish Deshmukh
Photo source: Twitter/Riteish Deshmukh
Photo Of Sonia Gandhi Relaxing In Goa Goes Viral, Thanks To Riteish Deshmukh
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

A photo of Sonia Gandhi in Goa riding a bicycle and smiling is being widely shared after actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted it on Thursday morning.

Sonia, 71, wasn’t present at the Congress's 133rd Foundation Day Celebration on Thursday as party’s new president Rahul Gandhi addressed the meet.

Sonia Gandhi led the Congress for 19 years.

News18 reported that Sonia was seen in a relaxed mood, freely interacting with tourists and even cycling during her stay at the exclusive resort. She even obliged other guests and residents seeking selfies with her. She was seen at the breakfast table waiting patiently for her masala dosa being prepared.

Rahul, 47, became the Congress president on December 16 after taking over the charge from his mother. Sonia had been retreating from active party work on account of her poor health.

"He is my son, and it would not be suitable for me to praise him," said Sonia, addressing the party for the last time as its chief.

Even before the Rahul became the Congress chief, he had been the main face of the party at several assembly elections campaigns. But the party failed to succeed in most states. Right after becoming the new Congress boss, Rahul was left to deal with two more state election defeats in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement opens in new window

She is likely to return in the first week of January.

Addressing a gathering at a function to mark the Congress' Foundation Day, Rahul hit out at the BJP for weaving a "web of deceit" and said his party would defend the truth even if it suffered or lost elections.

He also unfurled the Congress flag at the party headquarters in Akbar Road, a first for him. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior leaders, including Congress Working Committee (CWC) members, were present at the event.

(With PTI inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Goa Delhi - New Delhi Congress Assembly Assembly Elections National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
  • Daily Mail (1)
Next Story : Twelve Automated Driving Test Tracks Coming Up In Delhi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters