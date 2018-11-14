Pakistan Doesn’t Want Kashmir, It Can’t Manage Its Four Provinces: Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has triggered a controversy with his remark on Kashmir.

In a video being widely circulated on social media, Afridi is heard saying “Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir…Pakistan can’t handle even its four provinces”.

“Pakistan ko nahi chhaiye Kashmir. India ko bhi na do. Kashmir apna ek alag mulk bane. Insaniyat to zinda rahe na…Nahi chahiye Pakistan ko. Pakistan se ye chaar soobe nahi sambhal rahe (Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir. Don’t give it to India either. Let Kashmir be independent. At least humanity will be alive…Pakistan doesn’t want (Kashmir)…It can’t manage its four provinces,” Afridi is heard saying.

Let Kashmir be independent: Former all rounder of Pakistan Shahid Khan Afridi



In a press conference Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi said that Pakistan doesn't need Kashmir and let Kashmir be Independent.

Earlier this year, Afridi had courted a controversy for a tweet on “worrisome situation in Kashmir”.

“Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?,” he wrote on Twitter.

Several Indian cricketers had expressed strong disapproval over Pakistan cricketer’s remarks.