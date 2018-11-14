﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Pakistan Doesn’t Want Kashmir, It Can’t Manage Its Four Provinces: Shahid Afridi

Pakistan Doesn’t Want Kashmir, It Can’t Manage Its Four Provinces: Shahid Afridi

Earlier this year, Afridi had courted a controversy for a tweet on “worrisome situation in Kashmir”.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 November 2018
Pakistan Doesn’t Want Kashmir, It Can’t Manage Its Four Provinces: Shahid Afridi
File AP Photo
Pakistan Doesn’t Want Kashmir, It Can’t Manage Its Four Provinces: Shahid Afridi
outlookindia.com
2018-11-14T18:08:49+0530
Related Stories

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has triggered a controversy with his remark on Kashmir.

In a video being widely circulated on social media, Afridi is heard saying “Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir…Pakistan can’t handle even its four provinces”.

“Pakistan ko nahi chhaiye Kashmir. India ko bhi na do. Kashmir apna ek alag mulk bane. Insaniyat to zinda rahe na…Nahi chahiye Pakistan ko. Pakistan se ye chaar soobe nahi sambhal rahe (Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir. Don’t give it to India either. Let Kashmir be independent. At least humanity will be alive…Pakistan doesn’t want (Kashmir)…It can’t manage its four provinces,” Afridi is heard saying.

Earlier this year, Afridi had courted a controversy for a tweet on “worrisome situation in Kashmir”.

“Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?,” he wrote on Twitter.

Several Indian cricketers had expressed strong disapproval over Pakistan cricketer’s remarks.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shahid Afridi London Cricket Jammu and kashmir Indo-Pak Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : All Global Terror Attacks Leads To Single Source: PM Modi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters