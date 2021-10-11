Interview Of Serial Entrepreneur Shivam Bangwal On Technology, Branding & Investments

Looking at the importance of branding, investments and technology, the successful serial entrepreneur of Uttarakhand, who is the founder of Youthistaan, People News Chronicle & Branding Panther, has shared a few of the important steps towards success. Know more!

He is a new-age entrepreneur, one of the most active investors and social media experts from Uttarakhand. His networks are incredible, but he also knows it is not just about business but making relationships that are deeper than working together.

Shivam Bangwal, a self-made, dynamic and serial entrepreneur & branding expert, is a classic example of growth and success.

He started his life as a computer applications student and fearlessly moved in the direction he thought was right for him. And the rest is history. But, throughout his journey, two things were common and are still with him: his mentors and his will to make a difference in the world and give back to society. With his achievements and prestigious associations with various established organisations, it is visible that he has worked hard towards his goal, and it wasn't his sheer luck. But all of this wouldn't have been possible without his dreams. Looking at the importance of branding, the successful entrepreneur of Uttarakhand, Shivam Bangwal, came up with a few tips.

We were fortunate to interview him about the same. Excerpts from the interview!

Sir, when the world was fighting with the challenge to stay at home, you were trying to get established online? That was brave, but you had sufficient connections that believed in you. How was it possible?

Covid-19, the pandemic brought a lot of fundamental values back to life. It wasn't easy to come up with mega branding deals with big MNC's, but then I took a step and started scheduling meetings. I decided to shift my business from website/software development to branding and technology awareness. This concept with my mentors, and I got a nod from them and said I must do it, and that's when I gave my whole self to it. Many people had a great time during the lockdown, but I made sure that I was not sitting idle, killing my time but making sure to create jobs for the people who were capable of doing this. And that's how we created jobs for freelancers who are earning a good amount from their work.

But why is branding important?

The world is going through a lot, and the economy has a historic dent due to the pandemic. Our team understands the business more than the one who is heading it. The experiences, vision, and many things change when a mentor is added to a startup.

With today's generation being digitally active and restless with their brilliant concepts, they tend to lose focus to achieve the number of games looking at others' growth. And ultimately ended up shutting their business which was a brilliant concept and had a scope of making a massive difference in society. Good branding increases the value of a company, provides audiences who starts trusting the startups with direction and motivation, and makes acquiring new customers easier. More than any investor, if the startup believes in itself to do better, it will do better. We bring consistency to the business, which looks tedious and tiring process initially but have excellent results in the future for being patient and everything else.

What does branding do?

To be more clear, note down the points that will explain and clear what branding does.

1. Branding improves recognition

2. Branding creates trust

3. Branding supports advertising

4. Branding builds financial value

5. Branding inspires employees

6. Branding generates new customers

Tell us something about your low-priced branding programme?

Branding is not an art; it is a Branding process of giving meaning to a specific organisation, company, products or services by creating and shaping a brand in consumers' minds. The low-priced branding program is all about giving a kick start to a business that is at its starting phase selflessly to the startups passionate about the growth and not looking for overnight fame. And we offer only to those inside whom we can see patience and capability to do hard work.

And why low-priced? To support a dream to grow is priceless. You can't put a materialistic value on it. Instead, to see it growing with every possible day is a blessing and a boost to your individuality.

One piece of advice to all the upcoming entrepreneurs to survive this pandemic?

One that advice will be, please survive this pandemic because there is no way out. Because shutting down won't help. Because there are opportunities in any adversity. Because if you survive this pandemic, you can survive anything. So, take your time. Introspect. Innovate and serve the nation with your brilliance, and it will all be useful in future.

What are your views about Technology & Investments?

Technology has reduced the effort and time and increased the efficiency of the production requirement in every field. It has made our life easy, comfortable, healthy, and enjoyable. The advancement of technology along with science has helped us to become self-reliant in all spheres of life. Technology has not only improved the quality of life but also brought about revolutions in various fields.

While talking about investments, Shivam said, "When I hear the word investments, it directly triggers me about Cryptocurrency. Investing in crypto assets is risky but also potentially extremely profitable. Cryptocurrency is a good investment if you want to gain direct exposure to the demand for digital currency, while a safer but potentially less lucrative alternative is to buy the stocks of companies with exposure to Cryptocurrency."