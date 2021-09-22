Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Golden Globe Honors Foundation Commends Global Leaders For Their Philanthropic Efforts

The leaders honoured included the Prime Minister of India- Narendra Modi, the President of Russia- Vladimir Putin, Leader of the Opposition in Israel- Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Former Prime Minister of Japan- Shinzo Abe.

2021-09-22T13:12:22+05:30

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 1:12 pm

Believing in the humanitarian mindset of the society, Golden Globe Honors Foundation has felicitated global leaders across the world with a Medallion of Solidarity and a Certificate of Honor for their exemplary philanthropic work in society. The leaders honoured included the Prime Minister of India- Narendra Modi, the President of Russia- Vladimir Putin, Leader of the Opposition in Israel- Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Former Prime Minister of Japan- Shinzo Abe.

 These honours are done keeping in mind the impeccable contribution Mother Teresa made to set the humanitarian benchmark in the country. Following her footsteps, these global leaders have manifested their place among the Exclusive Big Heart Philanthropists of the world by the Golden Globe Honors Foundation.

Talking about the initiative of honouring the ones who put all their resources for the betterment of others, CEO and Founder of the organization, Dr. Bharath Chandran(HC), says, "I believe that it is the responsibility of every individual to contribute for the betterment of the community from where we belong. Mother Teresa truly said that nobody could single-handedly bring a change, but we can cast stones across the waters to create ripples. I solicit that the privileged should listen to the voice of the disadvantaged, for a privileged person without mercy is an awful philistine."

 "The greatest leader is not the one who does great things but the one who gets others to do great things. We are together the creators of the future of the world. We need to add seats to the table. We are not taking away seats, but we are fulfilling the need to include everyone. This is for the betterment of everyone's world", he further added.

 Working diligently to congregate, join, empower, and honour the voices speaking out for societal upliftment and environmental protection. Golden Globe Honors Foundation is on a mission to motivate and recognize the active involvement of the Exclusive Big Hearts comprising of Philanthropists, Global Leaders, Super Humanitarians, and Environmentalists from the field of science, arts, culture, promoting research, social welfare, charity, commerce, sports, education, and also Artists, Entertainers, Performers, Models, Musicians, and Entrepreneurs. They are doing a commendable job of bringing people together across boundaries and generations to fight for the common cause of the betterment of humanity.

