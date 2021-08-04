Airpets Comes To The Rescue Of Pet Owner, Saves A Cat From Being Deported To Russia

The pet relocation experts helped bring an end to a five-day ordeal faced by a cat owner

AirPets Relocation Services, a leading pet shipping services provider, has come to the aid of an Indian pet owner by helping him deal with the bureaucratic red tape and preventing his pet cat from being deported to Russia.

The nightmare began for Rohit Sarkar, an Indian student who had spent six years in Russia, when he landed in New Delhi on July 28 with his cat Ufi, who he was taking care of for five years since rescuing it from the streets.

Having completed his studies in Russia, Rohit decided to bring Ufi with him to India. However, customs authorities at the airport refused to allow the pet to leave the customs area without a no-objection certificate from the Animal Quarantine and Certification Services (AQCS) and a negative RT-PCR test report.

Rohit could get a negative RT-PCR test for Ufi after contacting a veterinary doctor, but he couldn’t get a NOC in the absence of the cat’s old vaccination records.

After four days of running around from one place to another without much luck, and the threat of Ufi likely to be deported back to Russia growing by the day, Rohit got in touch with AirPets, India’s most trusted pet relocation service provider, and sought their assistance in the matter.

“AirPets people gained access to Ufi and administered her the booster doses required for getting the NOC. I was soon given the NOC, and I could secure Ufi’s release from customs authorities. I do not have enough words to thank Team AirPets for helping me through the entire process and ensuring Ufi was not separated from me,” said an elated Rohit.

Rohit described the five-day ordeal as a “total nightmare” and said, “I wish no pet parent has to go through it.”

“The need of the hour is for the country to introduce more animal-friendly policies and processes and to deploy compassionate officials on such posts,” he added.

AirPets, which has provided international pet relocation services for almost a decade, is headquartered in New Delhi and operates from five major airports - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The company provides the necessary guidance, paperwork, certification, vaccination, and veterinary assistance under one roof.

AirPets also ensures the relocation of pets in a safe, sanitized, and homely environment. Over the years, it has extended its expert services in 5,526 pet exports and 4,280 pet imports. In addition to cats and dogs, AirPets also specializes in relocating rabbits, birds, guinea pigs, etc.

