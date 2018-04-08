Our Democracy Survived For So Many Years, Give Congress Some Credit: Actor Nana Patekar

Bollywood's veteran actor, Nana Patekar, on Saturday said that he would be 'happy' to see Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Sharad Pawar as the Prime Minister of India.
Referring to 1996, Patekar said that when Karnataka chief minister H.D Deve Gowda became the Prime Minister and Pawar missed the opportunity with a narrow margin, "He (Pawar) should've been the Prime Minister way back. If Dev Gowda became the Prime Minister, then why could Sharad ji not?"
"Don't say the Congress did nothing in so many years in power. That is not correct," said Patekar on the ruling party's allegations against the Congress on its 38th Foundation Day.
He added, "Our democracy has survived for so many years in India. We should at least give credit to the Congress for that. "
The actor who has now turned social activist also spoke about other issues like the burning problems of farmers and fair remunerative prices for their produce.
He also stated that Bollywood or entertainment personalities did not deserve state honours like the Padma awards. (ANI)
Well said Sir! Political Rivalry Must Not Take One To Such Low Levels Where One Bocomes Disabled To Lift Up One's Neck To See The Good Things Not Only In Political Rivals But Forget At All Forver. Humility Not Just Keeps One Stable In The Present But Will Also Lead To The Next Phase. That's The Only Secret Of Congress To Rule This Vast Nation For So Long. A Single Defeat Can Never Be Taken As The Final Defeat. Likewise, A Single Victory Can Never Be Boasted As The Eternal Victory. Amlight And Creator God Has Not Given Wings To Man, We Are To Walk And Run But Not To Dream Of Flying. Need To Reaize This And Stick Back To The Ground.
