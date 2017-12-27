The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
27 December 2017 Last Updated at 4:51 pm National

More Than 53% Children Face One Or More Forms Of Sexual Abuse: Centre

Minister of state for home, Hansraj Ahir, said the ministry of women and child development had conducted a study on Child Abuse in 2007, covering 13 states and more than 13,000 children.
Outlook Web Bureau
More Than 53% Children Face One Or More Forms Of Sexual Abuse: Centre
Representative image/PTI
More Than 53% Children Face One Or More Forms Of Sexual Abuse: Centre
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

A centrally-sponsored survey has found that more than 53% children in the country faced one or more forms of sexual abuse, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of state for home, Hansraj Ahir, said the ministry of women and child development had conducted a study on Child Abuse in 2007, covering 13 states and more than 13,000 children.

The study revealed that that more than 53% of children interviewed reported having faced one or more forms of sexual abuse and 21.90% child respondents reported facing severe forms of sexual abuse and 50.76% other forms of sexual abuse, he said in written reply to a question.

Advertisement opens in new window

Ahir said 50% abusers were persons known to the child and most children did not report the matter to anyone.

Children on street, at work and in institutional care reported the highest incidence of sexual assault, he said.

The 13 states where the survey was conducted were - Assam, Mizoram, Goa, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau West Bengal Bihar Delhi - New Delh Madhya Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Gujarat Uttar Pradesh Child Sex Abuse Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Rape National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Humiliation Of Kulbhushan Jadhav's Family By Pakistan Shows MEA's 'Diplomatic Failure': Congress
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters