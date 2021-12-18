Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Madhya Pradesh: Cold Wave Drops Temperature To 4 Degree Celsius In 4 Districts

Temperatures dropped in isolated pockets of Seoni, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Datia and Gwalior districts during Friday night, a senior meteorologist at IMD Bhopal office informed the media.

Madhya Pradesh: Cold Wave Drops Temperature To 4 Degree Celsius In 4 Districts
Cold winter morning in Gwalior district, Madhya Pradesh | PTI

Madhya Pradesh: Cold Wave Drops Temperature To 4 Degree Celsius In 4 Districts
2021-12-18T20:16:46+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 8:16 pm

Due to  a cold wave on Saturday, parts of Madhya Pradesh including state capital Bhopal experienced chilly weather. The winds came from the North, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD)  Bhopal office said.

The lowest minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius was recorded in the state in the districts of Gwalior, Datia and in Nowgaon area of Chhatarpur district, said P K Saha, a senior meteorologist at IMD Bhopal office.

The wave, the result of winds coming from Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand which have witnessed snowfall, was likely to grip isolated places in 14 districts including Sagar and Gwalior over the next three days, he said.

As per the IMD, a `cold day' is one when the minimum temperature drops to 10 degrees Celsius or below and the normal maximum temperature dips by 4.5 degrees Celsius or more.
A day is defined as "severe cold" when the normal maximum temperature drops by 6.5 degrees Celsius or more.

The maximum temperature in Bhopal dropped to 19.4 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees less than normal, Saha said.

Ground frost was likely to accumulate at isolated pockets in six districts including Gwalior, Bhind, Chhatarpur and Datia, the official said.

The maximum temperatures in the cities of Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior dropped to 20.0 (8 degrees less than normal), 21.2 (5 degrees less) and 20.7 (4 degrees less) degrees Celsius, respectively, on Saturday.

The minimum temperature in Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior cities was recorded at 11. 7 (1 degree more than normal), 12.0 (1 degree more) and 4.2 (4 degrees less) degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD official said.

Madhya Pradesh Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)
