PAK Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: High-Flying Pakistan Vs Versatile New Zealand

Less than 48 hours after beating India, Pakistan will be back in action in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE. This time against New Zealand in a Group 2 contest at Sharjah. The PAK vs NZ tie will be the first for the Blackcaps in this tournament. This Pakistan vs New Zealand will see some extra dose of 'rivalry' in the wake of New Zealand pulling out of a limited-overs series in Pakistan just hours before the first ball was to be bowled in the first ODI in Rawalpindi On September 17. The Kiwis cited "security concerns" as a reason for withdrawing. It led to England also pulling out of a scheduled series in Pakistan. The double pull-out impacted Pakistan's domestic international calendar and evoked angry reactions. If Team Pakistan can channelise that anger into some proper cricketing action , then New Zealand will have a tough fight in their hands. In 24 T20 internationals between Pakistan and New Zealand, the Kiwis have won 10 while the Green Shirts have won 14. While Babar Azam's team looked very balanced and upbeat against India, especially after pacer Shaheen Afridi rocked the Indian top order with the wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, New Zealand have enough experience and cool heads in their team with Kane Richardson back to lead the Kiwis in the T20 World Cup 2021. The PAK vs NZ contest on Sharjah's slow wickets will be an intriguing one. Follow live cricket scores of PAK vs NZ here.

