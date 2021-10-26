Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup, PAK Vs NZ: Pakistan Beat New Zealand In Super 12, Register Second Consecutive Win

New Zealand had recently withdrawn from a scheduled series against Pakistan after landing there, citing a security threat which, according to the host country, did not exist.

ICC T20 World Cup, PAK Vs NZ: Pakistan Beat New Zealand In Super 12, Register Second Consecutive Win
Pakistan's Shoaib Malik greets New Zealand's players after the end of their ICC T20 World Cup match in Sharjah, UAE, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. | AP Photo

Trending

ICC T20 World Cup, PAK Vs NZ: Pakistan Beat New Zealand In Super 12, Register Second Consecutive Win
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T00:10:15+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 12:10 am

Pacer Haris Rauf led a clinical bowling display with an excellent four-wicket haul before Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali's onslaught as Pakistan took "revenge" on New Zealand for a recent off-field snub with a five-wicket win in the T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Most of the top-order batters, except for opener Mohammad Rizwan (33), struggled but the experienced Malik (26 not out off 20 balls) and number seven Ali (27 not out off 12) flourished towards the end with a 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket to take Pakistan home with eight balls to spare.

This was Pakistan's second consecutive win after their comprehensive 10-wicket victory over India on Sunday.

The New Zealand team, playing in its first match, had recently withdrawn from a scheduled series against Pakistan after landing there, citing a security threat which, according to the host country, did not exist.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Chasing 135 for a win, captain Babar Azam (9) and Rizwan made a decent start but they were finding it difficult to get the runs and the boundaries as the chase progressed.

Azam was not at his fluent best as compared to his brilliant unbeaten 68 against India and was out in the sixth over, bowled by Tim Southee, who got his 100th wicket in T20 Internationals.

Runs were not coming easily for Pakistan at this stage as they reached 30 for 1 at the end of power play and they got another jolt as one-down Fakhar Zaman (11) was trapped LBW by Ish Sodhi in the ninth over.

Former captain Mohammad Hafeez hoisted James Neesham for a six as soon as he came out as Pakistan reached 58 for 2 at the halfway mark.

But, in the next over, he got out with Devon Conway taking a stunning diving catch near the boundary ropes off the bowling of Mitchell Santner.

New Zealand were back into the match with Rizwan, who had scored 79 not out against India, trapped LBW by Sodhi in the 12th over.

After a couple of relatively quiet overs, Trent Boult got his first wicket by getting rid of Imad Wasim (11) in the 15th over. But from there on, Pakistan changed the script of the match, courtesy Malik and Asif Ali.

Pakistan needed 44 runs from the final five overs and in came Ali who clobbered Southee for two consecutive sixes in the 17th over to tilt the match in his side's favour.

Malik hit a six and a four in the next over before Ali set the Sharjah sky on fire with a six and hit the winning runs -- a two -- to take Pakistan to 135 for 5 in 18.4 overs.

Earlier, Rauf spearheaded the bowling attack with four wickets as Pakistan restricted New Zealand to a modest total.

The Kiwis were in all sorts of trouble after they were invited to bat in the face a disciplined Pakistani bowling attack with opener Daryl Mitchell and Conway top-scoring with 27 each and captain Kane Williamson contributing 25.

New Zealand could not have one substantial partnership with their highest being the 36-run opening stand between Mitchell and Martin Guptill (17).

Shaheen Afridi, Imad wasim and Mohammad Hafeez also took one wicket each for Pakistan.

Afridi, who rattled the Indian top-order in Pakistan's win over India, got the swing in the opening over which was a maiden one. But Mitchell hit a four off his second over which yielded eight runs.

Mitchell then hoisted Hasan Ali for a six as New Zealand looked to take the initiative. But they were unable to come out of the power play unscathed as Rauf uprooted Guptill's timbers after the ball took a deflection off the batter's pads.

Mitchell paid the price of going for one too many as he holed out to Fakhar Zaman near the ropes after he smashed a six off Imad in the ninth over.

New batter James Neesham did not last long as he was out for 1 in the next over off Hafeez as New Zealand reached 60 for three at halfway mark.

The Kiwis stepped on the gas and took 25 runs from the 12th and 13th overs together with Williamson smashing Hafeez for a six and a four, even as Conway clobbered Shadab Khan for three successive boundaries.

But the Kiwi innings took a turn after Williamson was run out in the 14th over as Hasan Ali's brilliant direct throw off his own bowling dislodged the bails.

New Zealand could only reach the 100-run mark at the end of the 15th over and Conway and Glenn Phillips (13) got out in the space of three balls in the 18th over bowled by Rauf.

Tags

PTI Babar Azam Shoaib Malik Haris Rauf Kane Williamson Tim Southee Sharjah UAE Cricket Pakistan national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Swimmers Kushagra Rawat, Srihari Nataraj Set New Records In National Aquatic Championships

Swimmers Kushagra Rawat, Srihari Nataraj Set New Records In National Aquatic Championships

World Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa, Deepak Bohria Advance

ISL 2021-22: Ritwik Kumar Das Joins Jamshedpur FC

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Leads Manchester United Practice Amid Scrutiny On His Old Trafford Future

Live Streaming Of England Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Watch ENG Vs BAN Cricket Match Live

Black Lives Matter: Quinton De Kock In The Eye Of Storm As Tension Engulfs South Africa Cricket Over Taking Knee

ICC T20 World Cup, SCO Vs NAM: Namibia Eye Scotland Scalp

ICC T20 World Cup, SA Vs WI: South Africa Crush West Indies By 8 Wickets

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL Controversy: CVC Capital Under Scanner For Links With Betting Companies, Adani Group to Get Ahmedabad?

IPL Controversy: CVC Capital Under Scanner For Links With Betting Companies, Adani Group to Get Ahmedabad?

Black Lives Matter: Quinton De Kock Refuses To Take The Knee, Cricket South Africa Not Amused

Black Lives Matter: Quinton De Kock Refuses To Take The Knee, Cricket South Africa Not Amused

Rahul Dravid Applies For India Head Coach's Post; VVS Laxman In Fray For NCA?

Rahul Dravid Applies For India Head Coach's Post; VVS Laxman In Fray For NCA?

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Matthew Hayden Hails India-Pakistan Sporting Brotherhood

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Matthew Hayden Hails India-Pakistan Sporting Brotherhood

Read More from Outlook

Bombay High Court Adjourns Aryan Khan's Bail Application Till Tomorrow

Bombay High Court Adjourns Aryan Khan's Bail Application Till Tomorrow

Outlook Web Bureau / Former Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, along with his existing legal counsel comprising Satish Manishinde and Amit Desai.

Explainer | Why A Lawyer Is Seeking FIR Against NCB's Wankhede For 'Extortion' In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Explainer | Why A Lawyer Is Seeking FIR Against NCB's Wankhede For 'Extortion' In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / On Monday, a lawyer approached the Mumbai police with a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Sameer Wankhede and five others for extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case.

IPL Controversy: CVC Capital Under BCCI Scanner

IPL Controversy: CVC Capital Under BCCI Scanner

Soumitra Bose / The BCCI on Monday named RPSG Ventures Limited and Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) as owners of the new IPL teams from 2022.

'TMC & AAP On A Mission To Split Congress Votes And Help BJP In Goa': State Congress Chief

'TMC & AAP On A Mission To Split Congress Votes And Help BJP In Goa': State Congress Chief

Preetha Nair / Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar strongly asserted that the voters cannot be wooed with false promises and money as people are deeply rooted in the Congress.

Advertisement